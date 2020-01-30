Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Issues Earnings Results

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

Shares of AUBN stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.32. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,194. The company has a market capitalization of $204.16 million, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day moving average is $44.26. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $61.60.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Auburn National Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

