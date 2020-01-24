Auckland International Airport (ASX:AIA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.58

Shares of Auckland International Airport Limited (ASX:AIA) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and traded as high as $8.67. Auckland International Airport shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 56,025 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion and a PE ratio of 23.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$8.74.

Auckland International Airport Company Profile (ASX:AIA)

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates in three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

