Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) Receives $55.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.44.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOLD shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Audentes Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush cut Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James cut Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In related news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 14,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $432,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOLD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,204,000 after acquiring an additional 413,768 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 29.2% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,485,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,804,000 after acquiring an additional 562,063 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,629,000 after acquiring an additional 84,659 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 49.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,721,000 after acquiring an additional 255,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,927,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOLD stock remained flat at $$59.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.68. Audentes Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Audentes Therapeutics will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

