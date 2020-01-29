AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. AudioCodes had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter.

AUDC traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,132. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $817.50 million, a P/E ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 0.59. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

AUDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

