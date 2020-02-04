AudioCodes Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,715 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 921% compared to the typical daily volume of 168 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 105.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 37,722 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in AudioCodes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AudioCodes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in AudioCodes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

AUDC stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.52 million, a P/E ratio of 176.10 and a beta of 0.69.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. AudioCodes had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter.

AUDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AudioCodes from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

