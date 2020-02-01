Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,600 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 150,100 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

AEYE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Audioeye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Securities initiated coverage on Audioeye in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 target price on shares of Audioeye in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Audioeye presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $4.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Audioeye has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Audioeye had a negative net margin of 86.70% and a negative return on equity of 191.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. Analysts anticipate that Audioeye will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Audioeye by 106.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 534,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Audioeye during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Audioeye during the second quarter worth $55,000. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Audioeye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

