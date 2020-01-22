Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $9.75 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEYE. National Securities assumed coverage on Audioeye in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Audioeye from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Audioeye from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of Audioeye stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.20. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Audioeye has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Audioeye had a negative return on equity of 191.90% and a negative net margin of 86.70%. The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Audioeye will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEYE. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Audioeye in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Audioeye in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Audioeye by 106.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 534,302 shares during the period. 3.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Audioeye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

