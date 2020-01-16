Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

AEYE has been the topic of several other research reports. National Securities assumed coverage on Audioeye in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley set a $9.80 target price on Audioeye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89. Audioeye has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. Audioeye had a negative return on equity of 191.90% and a negative net margin of 86.70%. On average, analysts expect that Audioeye will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Audioeye by 106.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 534,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Audioeye during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Audioeye during the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Audioeye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

