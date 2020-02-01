Aukett Swanke (LON:AUK) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

Aukett Swanke (LON:AUK)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by FinnCap in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

LON AUK opened at GBX 2.70 ($0.04) on Thursday. Aukett Swanke has a 1-year low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.34 ($0.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 million and a PE ratio of -2.70.

About Aukett Swanke

Aukett Swanke Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated professional design services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Continental Europe. The company's services comprise architecture; interior design; master planning; engineering; and design for sustainability projects, heritage buildings, and adaptive reuse projects, as well as workplace strategy projects.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?