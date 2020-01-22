Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.15

Aura Minerals Inc (TSE:ORA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$26.15 and last traded at C$26.15, with a volume of 2275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.09.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a market capitalization of $113.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.26.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$92.31 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.98%.

Aura Minerals Company Profile (TSE:ORA)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras and the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil. It is also conducting an exploration program at its Sao Francisco gold mine in Brazil; and developing the Almas and Matupá gold projects in Brazil, as well as the Tolda Fria gold project in Colombia.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index