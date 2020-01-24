Aurcana (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

Aurcana Corp (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and traded as low as $0.19. Aurcana shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 135,035 shares.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of -0.92.

Aurcana (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

About Aurcana (OTCMKTS:AUNFF)

Aurcana Corporation operates as mineral exploration company. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine loacted in Colorado, and the Shafter-Presidio Silver Project located in Texas, the United States. The primary resource at the Shafter and Revenue-Viriginius is silver, as well as gold, lead, and zinc. Aurcana Corporation was incorporated in 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is a back-end load?

