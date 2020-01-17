Aurcana (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Shares Down 10%

Aurcana Corp (OTCMKTS:AUNFF)’s share price fell 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19, 413,761 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 312,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21.

Aurcana (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Aurcana

Aurcana Corporation operates as mineral exploration company. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine loacted in Colorado, and the Shafter-Presidio Silver Project located in Texas, the United States. The primary resource at the Shafter and Revenue-Viriginius is silver, as well as gold, lead, and zinc. Aurcana Corporation was incorporated in 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

