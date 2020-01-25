Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will report sales of $40,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the lowest is $10,000.00. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $330,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $400,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $180,000.00, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $350,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 19,483.96%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million.

AUPH has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.41.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 630.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.95. 1,549,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,564. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 1.68.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com