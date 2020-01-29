Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Short Interest Update

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the December 31st total of 7,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $246,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 28,129 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,432 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 670.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.41.

AUPH stock opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.68.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19,483.96% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

