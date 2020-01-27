Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) Short Interest Update

Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, an increase of 97.5% from the December 31st total of 23,700 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 168,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EARS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Auris Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sabby Management LLC increased its stake in Auris Medical by 35.5% in the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 167,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 43,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Auris Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

EARS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auris Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Auris Medical stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 668 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,662. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.52. Auris Medical has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12.

Auris Medical Company Profile

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

