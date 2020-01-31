Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,210,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 155,950,000 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

ACB stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.96.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 124.57%. The business had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACB shares. Piper Sandler cut Aurora Cannabis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from to in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 210.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

