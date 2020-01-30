Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Shares Gap Down to $1.89

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.90, but opened at $1.89. Aurora Cannabis shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 510,452 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on ACB. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from to in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Aurora Cannabis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Pi Financial set a $7.00 price target on Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.82 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 124.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 210.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 50.0% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter worth $54,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter worth $40,000. 8.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

