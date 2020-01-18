Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Trading 8.6% Higher

Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) shares traded up 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.99 and last traded at C$2.92, 3,099,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 12,272,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.69.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Laurentian set a C$4.75 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.81.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$75.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

