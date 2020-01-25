Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Hits New 52-Week High at $242.00

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 242 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 242 ($3.18), with a volume of 346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242 ($3.18).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $155.19 million and a P/E ratio of -11.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 228.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 205.18.

In related news, insider David Stevenson purchased 4,100 shares of Aurora Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of £9,717 ($12,782.16).

Aurora Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:ARR)

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)