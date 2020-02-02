Aurora Labs (ASX:A3D) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Aurora Labs Ltd (ASX:A3D) was down 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.15 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.15 ($0.11), approximately 50,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.16 ($0.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50.

In related news, insider Norman Ashton bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.26 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$39,000.00 ($27,659.57).

About Aurora Labs (ASX:A3D)

Aurora Labs Limited designs, develops, and manufactures 3D metal printers. It offers powders; and consumables, such as bed and door seals, focus and laser inter-chamber lens, reflect mirrors, first and second mirror mounts, laser tubes, HEPA filters, X and Y belts and pulleys, limit switches, laser drivers, and door seals, as well as mild, stainless, and titanium steel build plates.

