Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €51.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NDA has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Warburg Research set a €51.30 ($59.65) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €45.81 ($53.27).

NDA stock traded up €0.58 ($0.67) during trading on Thursday, hitting €53.36 ($62.05). The company had a trading volume of 115,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of €51.84 and a 200 day moving average of €44.23. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of €34.97 ($40.66) and a fifty-two week high of €58.00 ($67.44). The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

