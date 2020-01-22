Auryn Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AUG) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Auryn Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AUG) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $2.38 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Auryn Resources an industry rank of 113 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of AUG opened at $1.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. Auryn Resources has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $1.84.

Auryn Resources (NASDAQ:AUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

