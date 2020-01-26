Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.56

Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.56 and traded as low as $25.78. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares last traded at $25.90, with a volume of 5,378,181 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is A$26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion and a PE ratio of 12.83.

In other news, insider Shayne Elliott 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile (ASX:ANZ)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

