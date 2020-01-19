Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (ASX:AHF) Insider Martin Bryant Buys 894,984 Shares

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (ASX:AHF) insider Martin Bryant bought 894,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$89,498.40 ($63,474.04).

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group stock opened at A$0.10 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.45. Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group has a 1 year low of A$0.10 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of A$0.20 ($0.14). The company has a market cap of $36.01 million and a PE ratio of -7.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.12.

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group Company Profile

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group operates as an integrated dairy producer. It operates through Dairy Farms and Dairy Processing segments. The Dairy Farms segment owns and operates dairy farms and dairy livestock for the production and sale of fresh raw milk for converting into milk and milk products.

