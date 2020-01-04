Australia’s food waste problem fueled by meal delivery services

Australia’s food waste problem is getting worse, like meal delivery services fuel further waste.

The nation’s total food waste bill is now $10.1 billion, up from $8.9 billion dollars in 2018, making it the highest in four years of data collected by the Rabobank Food Waste report.

Australia is the fourth highest food waster in the world, with the average household now throwing away an average $1,026 worth of food per year, a 15 percent increase from $890 last year.

Household waste makes up 34 percent of food waste nationally, with 31 percent from primary production and 25 percent from manufacturing.

Glenn Wealands, head of Client Experience, Rabobank Australia said food waste is one of the most “significant challenges facing our nation and planet”.

“As individuals, each and every one of us can and must make a difference. When we waste food, the ramifications go far beyond just dollars, impacting our planet and precious resources,” Wealands said.

“We know from this research that more than three-quarters of us care about reducing food waste and are annoyed by it. However, it is alarming that less than three out of 10 of us recognize the impact our food waste has on the environment.”

Rabobank said the main contributor to household waste was poor food prepared properly, leftovers going uneaten, buying too much and changing plans after shopping.

Gen Z remains the most wasteful generation, binning $1,446 of the food they purchase every year, up $234 from 2018. While Baby Boomers remain the least wasteful of all Australians, throwing out only $498 of their food.