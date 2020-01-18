Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Given New GBX 480 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AUTO. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 560 ($7.37) in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.50) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Auto Trader Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 563.07 ($7.41).

Shares of AUTO opened at GBX 573.40 ($7.54) on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 434.60 ($5.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 577.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 544.61.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

