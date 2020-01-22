Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Lifted to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 688 ($9.05) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 604 ($7.95). Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AUTO. Peel Hunt upgraded Auto Trader Group to an “add” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 560 ($7.37) in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC upgraded Auto Trader Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 535 ($7.04) to GBX 675 ($8.88) in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 414 ($5.45) to GBX 444 ($5.84) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 569.07 ($7.49).

Shares of AUTO stock opened at GBX 597.60 ($7.86) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 26.80. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 442.90 ($5.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.07). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 578.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 545.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

