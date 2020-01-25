Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) PT Raised to GBX 650 at Morgan Stanley

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 650 ($8.55) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC raised shares of Auto Trader Group to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 535 ($7.04) to GBX 675 ($8.88) in a report on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Auto Trader Group to an add rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 577.80 ($7.60).

Auto Trader Group stock traded up GBX 19.80 ($0.26) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 595.60 ($7.83). The stock had a trading volume of 2,828,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.71. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 442.90 ($5.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.07). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 580.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 545.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

