AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ATDRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC upgraded AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 103,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.68. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

About AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

