AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Shares of ATDRY stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

