Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 4,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADSK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.18.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $120,766,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Autodesk by 2.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 899,963 shares of the software company’s stock worth $132,925,000 after buying an additional 21,585 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Autodesk by 108.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,771 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 28,030 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 9.5% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $219,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $200.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.94 and its 200-day moving average is $163.21. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $129.70 and a 52-week high of $200.90.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

