Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.13% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.23.

ADSK opened at $193.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.78. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $129.70 and a 1 year high of $194.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,757.73, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,401 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the software company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the software company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Story: Profit Margin