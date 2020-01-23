Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $230.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADSK. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.18.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.74. 102,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.89. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $129.70 and a twelve month high of $198.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.51 and a 200 day moving average of $162.40.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2,918.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

