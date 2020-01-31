Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 788,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Autohome stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.11. 6,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,004. Autohome has a 12-month low of $65.46 and a 12-month high of $117.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.94.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Autohome had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Autohome by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 894.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.70 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.18.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

