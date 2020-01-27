Autoliv (ALV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect Autoliv to post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). Autoliv had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Autoliv to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $77.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $61.07 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

