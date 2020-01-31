Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Trading 5.3% Higher After Earnings Beat

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) traded up 5.3% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $79.00 and last traded at $78.24, 1,803,697 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 147% from the average session volume of 730,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.27.

The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. 39.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.50.

About Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

