Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $212.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ADP. Moffett Nathanson lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.70.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $177.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $133.76 and a fifty-two week high of $179.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.54.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,036.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

