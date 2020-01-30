Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.10-6.21 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.10-6.21 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of ADP opened at $171.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $135.01 and a 12 month high of $179.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.70.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk