Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $174.91 and last traded at $174.91, with a volume of 61745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.81.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.09.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,897 shares of company stock worth $8,580,954 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

