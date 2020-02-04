Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $190.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ADP. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $173.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $141.39 and a twelve month high of $179.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,398,000 after buying an additional 557,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,117,899,000 after buying an additional 368,108 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,308,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,757,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,686,000 after buying an additional 181,198 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 280,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,287,000 after buying an additional 176,602 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

