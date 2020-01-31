Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.10-6.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.026-15.026 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15 billion.Automatic Data Processing also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.10-6.21 EPS.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,731,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,198. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $138.13 and a one year high of $179.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $185.70.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

