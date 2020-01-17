Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Short Interest Up 9.3% in December

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 4,510,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.11.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,897 shares of company stock worth $8,580,954 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 40,836.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,719,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,214,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,318,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,178 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 222.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,398,000 after acquiring an additional 557,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,414,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,241,000 after acquiring an additional 516,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $174.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $174.94.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

