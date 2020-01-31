Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.10-6.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.15. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $15.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.00 billion.Automatic Data Processing also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.10-6.21 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $3.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.01. 2,731,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,198. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $138.13 and a 1-year high of $179.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $185.70.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

