Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $3.97 on Wednesday, reaching $175.01. 2,731,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,198. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $138.13 and a fifty-two week high of $179.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.79 and its 200-day moving average is $166.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $441,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368,108 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

