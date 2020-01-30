AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $9,653,836.92 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 214,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $9,653,836.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AutoNation stock opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AN. ValuEngine cut AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 366,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after acquiring an additional 60,494 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,492,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 319,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after acquiring an additional 140,629 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,940,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after acquiring an additional 24,749 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

