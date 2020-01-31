AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Short Interest Up 5.5% in January

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 6,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.5 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

In related news, CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $216,420.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 214,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $9,653,836.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 491,049 shares of company stock valued at $22,624,238. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 31.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average of $48.75. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

