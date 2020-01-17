AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 681,100 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 731,400 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 202,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,415.00 price objective (up from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price (up from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,240.40.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,142.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. AutoZone has a one year low of $803.28 and a one year high of $1,274.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,188.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1,139.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $13.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 66.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?