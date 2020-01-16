Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47, 1,025,380 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 819,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 1,316.81%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBWTF)

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a cannabis streaming company. It provides funding for cannabis production; and holds contractual rights and minority equity interest relating to the operation of cannabis facilities. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc in June 2018.

