Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) Trading Up 11.7%

Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) was up 11.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.72, approximately 172,900 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 118,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $130.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85.

Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon Globocare had a negative net margin of 1,081.80% and a negative return on equity of 164.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avalon Globocare in the third quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Avalon Globocare in the second quarter worth $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Avalon Globocare in the third quarter worth $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Avalon Globocare in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Avalon Globocare in the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO)

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology.

