Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Update

Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN AWX opened at $1.84 on Monday. Avalon has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $3.36.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.02 million for the quarter.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

